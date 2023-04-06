BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT PUBLIC NOTICE APPEAL FOR A VARIANCE Notice is hereby given that on Thursday, the 20th day of April, 2023, at 7:00 p.m., in the Multi-purpose room of the Wadena County Courthouse, located at: 415 Jefferson Street S, Wadena, MN, the Board of Adjustment will hold a public hearing on the application of Mark Jerome Schmitz, Diane Marie Lee, Paul Joseph Schmitz for a variance on property located at: 12095 141st Avenue, Wadena, MN 56482, and described as: THAT PT OF SE1/4 SE1/4 DESC AS FOLLOWS: COMM AT THE SE CORNER OF SAID SEC 22; THN N 00°31’52”E ASSUMED BEARING ALNG THE E LI OF SEC 22 850.99’ TO THE POB OF THE LAND TO BE DESC; THN N 89° 07’04”W 1331.43’ TO THE W LI OF SAID SE1/4 SE1/4; THN S 00°37’51”W ALNG SAID W LI OF THE SE1/4 SE1/4 526.08’ TO THE S LI OF THE N1/2 S1/2 SE1/4 SE1/4 OF SEC 22; THN S 89°13’21”E ALNG SAID S LI OF THE N1/2 S1/2 SE1/4 SE1/4 1332.34’ TO THE AFORESAID E LI OF SEC 22;THN N 00°31’52” E ALNG SAID E LI OF SEC 22 523.66’ TO THE POB *SUBJ TO EASEMENT, Section 22, Wadena Township, T-134-N, R-35-W, located in an A-3 General Agriculture District. Application, if approved, would allow an additional split of a (Quarter) ¼ (Quarter) ¼ section. All persons interested are invited to attend said hearing and be heard on this matter. An agenda for the meeting and associated materials can be found on the County website calendar at www.co.wadena.mn.us. Written correspondence must be received by the Wadena County Zoning Office, 415 Jefferson St. S., Room 234, Wadena, MN 56482 before close of business the day of the hearing in order to be accepted and must include the full name and address of the person sending the correspondence in order to be accepted for presentation to the Adjustment Board at the public hearing. The correspondence may be submitted in person, by U.S. Mail, or by e-mail to the Zoning Office but it MUST include the required information. Wadena County Board of Adjustment Date: March 21, 2023 (April 6, 2023) (#RunDates#) #ADid#