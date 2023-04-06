ASSESSMENT NOTICE BLUFFTON TOWNSHIP Noti

ASSESSMENT NOTICE BLUFFTON TOWNSHIP Notice is hereby given that the Board of Review of the township of Bluffton in Otter Tail County, Minnesota will be held at the town hall on Thursday, April 20, 2023 from 1:00 to 2:00 pm for the purpose of reviewing and correcting the assessment of said township. Anyone who has a question about their taxes should appear at the meeting and show just cause why the assessment should be changed. Beckie Vorderbruggen Bluffton Township Clerk (April 5, 2023) 21078