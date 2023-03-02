ANNUAL ORGANIZATIONAL & REGULAR BOARD MT

ANNUAL ORGANIZATIONAL & REGULAR BOARD MTG FRESHWATER ED DIST. # 6004 1/25/2023 Wadena, MN Called to Order by the 2022 Chair R. Thalmann at 5:00 PM Board Present: K. Howard, Menahga; C. Funk, Sebeka; C. Wolf, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle; B. Tumberg, Wadena-Deer Creek; S. Veronen, Verndale; J. Hiller, Browerville; R. VanDenheuvel, Bertha-Hewitt; R. Thalmann, Henning. Supt. D Fjeldheim, Sebeka. FED Staff: E. Weber; L. Murdock; J. Wothe; J. Anderson; S. Thiel. Guest: T. Bruggeman, CPA, of Brady Martz. Absent: Board Member, Staples-Motley and Supt. L. Westrum. MOTIONED BY Funk and SECONDED BY VanDenheuvel to approve the agenda as modified. VOTE-U/C Rotation of Officers: MOTIONED BY Thalmann & 2ND BY Wolf to appoint the following officers for calendar year 2023, per the current FED Bylaws; Chair: K. Howard; Vice-Chair: L. Anderson; Clerk: C. Funk – Sebeka; Treasurer: C. Wolf. VOTE-U/C Passing of the Gavel at 5:02 PM, to the 2023 Chair; MOTIONED BY VanDenheuvel & 2ND BY Veronen to approve the passing of the gavel to Chair, K. Howard. VOTE-U/C FY22 Audit Report given by T. Brugeman, CPA of Brady Martz. Past Board Minutes- MOTIONED BY Tumberg & 2ND BY Hillmer to approve the 10/26/22 minutes as presented. VOTE-U/C Re-Organization of Board- MOTIONED BY Veronen & 2ND BY Tumberg to Authorize the use of a signature plate to sign documents. VOTE-U/C MOTIONED BY Hillmer & 2ND BY Funk to name the following as official depositories: 1st Inter Bank of Staples, MN, Wadena State Bank of Wadena, MN, 1st National Bank of Ottertail, MN & MN School District Liquid Asset Fund, and to authorize designated staff to invest funds in these institutions with evidence of sufficient collateral. VOTE-U/C MOTIONED BY Thalmann & 2ND BY Tumberg to authorize designated staff to make electronic find transfers as outlined by State Statues. VOTE-U/C MOTIONED BY Funk & 2ND BY VanDenhuevel to approve the Board per diem for regular/special & committee meetings to be set at the rate of $70 for meetings of 4 hrs. or less & $130 for meetings in excess of 4 hours. Mileage to be reimbursed at the current Federal rate. VOTE-U/C MOTIONED BY Tumberg & 2ND BY Wolf to set the Regular Board meeting dates as follows with start time of 5 pm; 4/26/23, 6/28/23, 8/23/23, &10/25/23 in Wadena, MN w/Special Board Mtg. called as needed. VOTE-U/C MOTIONED BY VanDenheuvel & 2ND BY Hillmer to name the Long Prairie Leader, Long Prairie, MN as the 2023 official newspaper. VOTE- U/C J. Anderson joined the meeting. The Chair announced her appointment to the 2023 Pers. Committee; S. Veronen, C. Funk, & R. Thalmann. Appointments by the 2023 Chair- Otter Tail Cty Collaborative: R. Thalmann; Todd Cty Collaborative: R. VanDenheuvel; Supv. Supts: D. Fjeldheim & L. Westrum and the annual associate membership in the MREA and full membership in MSBA. MOTIONED BY Tumberg & 2ND BY Hillmer to acknowledge the annual review of Policies and action to direct the Ex. Director to maintain the district Policy Manual in accordance with any MSBA recommended legal revisions and/or legislative mandatory revisions. VOTE-U/C MOTIONED BY VanDenhuevel & 2ND BY Hillmer to name Hitesman & Associates, P.A., Maple Grove; Kennedy & Graven, Minneapolis; Pederson & Pederson P.A., Wadena, as well as Pemberton Law, Fergus Falls; as the 2023 Consulting Law Firms. VOTE-U/C MOTIONED BY Funk & 2ND BY Veronen to name the designated staff as FED E-Service contacts. VOTE-U/C Regular Board Mtg. Old Business- MOTIONED BY Hillmer & 2ND BY Tumberg to approve the 1/11/23 Supt. Advisory minutes as presented. VOTE-U/C New Business- MOTIONED BY Tumberg & 2ND BY Funk to acknowledge receipt and review of the 2022 financial audit and direct the auditing firm to forward a copy to the MDE. VOTE-U/C MOTIONED BY Tumberg & 2ND BY Hillmer to approve the Payroll Services Agrmt. between FED & ISD #818, effective 10/1/22 – 11/30/2022. VOTE-U/C MOTIONED BY Funk & 2ND BY VanDenhuevel to approve the Payroll Services Agrmt. between FED & ISD #818, effective 12/1/22 – 6/30/2023. VOTE- U/C MOTIONED BY Tumberg & 2ND BY Hillmer to approve the Bus. Mgr. Services Renewal Agrmt. between FED & ISD #818, 7/1/23 – 6/30/24. VOTE-U/C MOTIONED BY VanDenhuevel & 2ND BY Thalmann to approve the 10/1/22 – 12/31/22 voucher claims as presented. VOTE-U/C The following resolution is hereby MOVED BY Funk & 2ND BY Thalmann: To recognize that the Board of FED, No. 6004 gratefully accepts the following donations identified as: Donors Choose - $795 to the WALC and the following Reading for the Future donations identified: Long Prairie Dairy Queen, Long Prairie, MN~$100; Benning Printing & Publishing, Clarissa, MN~$25; Shirley’s Gas & Groceries, Eagle Bend, MN~$100; Staples Eye Clinic, Staples, MN~$50; Nelson Insurance Agency, Staples, MN~$50; American Legion Post 124, Motley, MN~$200; Grey Eagle-Burtrum Lions Club, Grey Eagle, MN~$500; Long Prairie Packing Co., Long Prairie, MN~$150; Staples Lions Club, Staples, MN~$350; Faith Lutheran Church, Staples, MN~$25; Mid-MN Federal Credit Union, Brainerd, MN~$150; American Legion Post #12, Long Prairie, MN~$200; Eagle Bend Lions Club, Eagle Bend, MN~$500; Browerville Lions Club, Browerville, MN~$500; Unity Bank, Staples, MN~$100. VOTE on adoptions of this Resolution was as follows; ABSTENTIONS: None. AYE: Thalmann, VanDenheuvel, Hillmer, Veronen, Tumberg, Wolf, Funk & Howard. NAY: None. ABSENT: S-M Board Member. WHEREUPON said Resolutions was declared duly adopted. MOTIONED BY Veronen & 2ND BY Tumberg to approve a $300,000 Liquid Class Investment with 1st National Bank of Ottertail, MN. VOTE-U/C New Business- MOTIONED BY Funk & 2ND BY Hillmer to amend the 22/23 SY Academies Calendar, effective 1/30/23 as presented. VOTE-U/C MOTIONED BY Tumberg & 2ND BY Hillmer to approve the transferring of $27,500 to the OPEB Reserve fund balance as presented. VOTE: U/C MOTIONED BY VanDenheuvel & 2ND BY Hillmer to approve Revision II Budget & Assessment Manual as presented. VOTE- U/C Voting of the Region V Co-Op, Sub-Region 1 Board Member. MOTIONED BY Thalmann & 2ND BY VanDenhuevel to approve & post the FY23 FED Teacher-Itinerant Seniority list as presented. VOTE- U/C MOTIONED BY Funk & 2ND BY Tumberg to approve & post the FY23 FED Para Seniority list as presented. VOTE- U/C MOTIONED BY Tumberg & 2ND BY Wolf to approve & post the FY23 FED SPED RVR Drivers Seniority list as presented. VOTE- U/C Reviewed the Annual Admin Memo Regarding Probationary, Term Employee & Policy Employee, 1st Date of Employment List. The following resolution is hereby MOVED BY Tumberg & 2ND BY Hillmer; WHEREAS, FED wishes to join the Better Health Collective as a Participating member effective 1/1/2023. NOW THEREFORE, be it resolved that: FED agrees to become a Participating Member of the Better Health Collective effective 1/1/2023. As a Participating Member, FED approves the Membership Agreement and Bylaws of the Better Health Collective. VOTE on adoptions of this Resolution was as follows; ABSTENTIONS: None. AYE: Thalmann, VanDenheuvel, Hillmer, Veronen, Tumberg, Wolf & Funk. NAY: None. ABSENT: S-M Board Member. WHEREUPON said Resolutions was declared duly adopted. MOTIONED BY VanDenheuvel & 2ND BY Hillmer to authorize the FED Admin. to advertise a RFP for Mental Health Services for the 23/24 SY Academy Program. VOTE: U/C MOTIONED BY VanDenhuevel & 2ND BY Funk to approve the MOU between FED & Ed MN FED Para & RVR Drivers Groups to increase the mthly health insurance contributions to be compliant with ACA Rules. VOTE: U/C Department Reports- J. Anderson, Bus. Mang. presented the Qtr. Financials, Facility & OPEB Reserve Balances. Ex. Director Weber reviewed the Ex. Director Performance report rated by Member Districts Supts & FED Bd. Members; MOTIONED BY Funk & 2nd BY Thalmann to acknowledge & approve of the Ex. Director, Weber’s performance rating as presented. VOTE: U/C Reviewed the 23/24 SY Menu Options w/no changes. Updates given on the following: Academies breezeway; Installation of Ring Bell at the FED Admin Office & SALC; Rental of skid loader to move piles of snow at the Admin/Academies location; Rental of lift for maintenance in activity center; Reviewed ECFE/SR Winter Enrollment & FED Ed Foundation fund balance. MOTIONED BY Tumberg & 2nd BY VanDenheuvel to approve the regular year “Extended Time Services Agrmt” between FED #6004 & ISD #820 as presented. VOTE: U/C L. Murdock, SPED Director spoke to the Academies Calendar & Time Schedule changes. Personnel Consent Agenda- MOTIONED BY Funk & 2nd BY Tumberg to approve the personnel consent agenda with the request to move item numbers B, H & I to be voted on individually: A. Permission to Advertise & Hire, ECSE Teacher from 1/3/2023 – 6/30/2023 C. Hiring of M. Wright, ECSE Teacher D. Hiring of A. McQustion, WALC Para E. Resignation of S. Larson, SR Paraprofessional F. Reassignment of J. Ashbaugh to Payroll Clerk I G. Hiring of A. Wendt, Payroll Clerk II. VOTE- U/C MOTIONED BY Funk & 2nd BY Tumberg to approve (Item B.) Increasing in Hrs. for T. Aho, ECSE Para. VOTE- U/C with Howard Abstaining. MOTIONED BY Howard & 2nd BY Tumberg to approve (Item H.) Agrmt. with J. Osberg due to moving from the Mang. Agrmt. to the T/I Agrmt. VOTE- U/C MOTIONED BY Funk with regret, and gave thanks to Lori for her 33 years of service to education with Tumberg 2nd the motion to approve (Item I.) Retirement of L. Murdock, SPED, effective 6/30/23. VOTE- U/C Adjournment- MOTIONED BY Tumberg & 2nd BY VanDenhuevel to adjourn the meeting at 6:11p.m. Pre-Approved Publication Summary (March 2, 2023) 198796