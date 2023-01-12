ADVERTISEMENT FOR PROPOSALS The Board of Education, Wadena Deer Creek ISD 2155, will receive digital proposals on the following: Prime Vendor, Grocery until March 6, 2023 at 600 Colfax Ave SW Wadena MN 56482 Copies of the Request for Proposal are available free of charge. Please contact Sue Motzko, Food Service Director via e-mail at smotzko@wdc2155.k12.mn.us to request the proposal. Instruction on how to submit a response is contained in the RFP materials. No Vendor may withdraw his/her proposal within thirty (30) days after date of opening proposals without the consent of the Board of Education. WDC ISD 2155 reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive informalities in bidding of advertisement. WDC ISD 2155 reserves the right to select the proposal that best meets the needs of the Wadena Deer Creek School District Western Buying group pursuant to M.S. 471.6161. (Jan 12 & 19, 2023) 155274