ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS FOLKESTADS EAST S

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS FOLKESTAD’S EAST STREET & UTILITY IMPROVEMENTS CITY OF WADENA WADENA, MN RECEIPT AND OPENING OF PROPOSALS: Proposals for the work described below will be received online through QuestCDN.com until 10AM on Tuesday April 11th, 2023, at which time the bids will be opened and publicly read at the office of the City Administrator, City of Wadena, 222 Second Street SE, Wadena, MN 56482. DESCRIPTION OF WORK: The work includes the construction of approximately: 7,050 Cubic Yards - Common Excavation (EV) 2,200 Linear Feet – 12” – 24” RC Pipe Sewer 2,800 Cubic Yards – Channel & Pond Excavation (EV) 2,500 Linear Feet – 8” – 12” PVC Pipe Sewer 2,500 Cubic Yards – Aggregate Base (CV) Class 5 2,650 Linear Feet – 6” – 10” PVC Watermain 2,050 Tons – Type SP Bituminous Mix (2,B) 5,000 Linear Feet – Concrete Curb & Gutter Design D418 together with numerous related items of work, all in accordance with Plans and Specifications. This project is subject to Responsible Contractor Certification. COMPLETION OF WORK: All work under the Contract shall be ready for final completion on or before September 29, 2023. All work shall be substantially completed within 65 working days of the start date or by September 15, 2023, whichever is sooner. PLAN HOLDERS LIST, ADDENDUMS AND BID TABULATION: The plan holders list, addendums and bid tabulations will be available for download on-line at www.questcdn.com or www.bolton-menk.com. TO OBTAIN BID DOCUMENTS: Complete digital project bidding documents are available at www.questcdn.com or www.bolton-menk.com. You may view the digital plan documents for free by entering Quest project #: 8433408 on the website’s Project Search page. Documents may be downloaded for $75.00. Please contact QuestCDN.com at 952- 233-1632 or info@questcdn.com for assistance in free membership registration, viewing, downloading, and working with this digital project information. BID SUBMITTAL: A bid shall be submitted online no later than the date and time prescribed. For this project, the Owner will only be accepting online electronic bids through QuestCDN. To access the electronic bid form, download the project document and click online bidding button at the top of the advertisement. Prospective bidders must be on the plan holders list through QuestCDN for bids to be accepted. BID SECURITY: A Proposal Bond in the amount of not less than 5 percent of the total amount bid, drawn in favor of City of Wadena shall accompany each bid. OWNER’S RIGHTS RESERVED: The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive any irregularities and informalities therein and to award the Contract to other than the lowest bidder if, in their discretion, the interest of the Owner would be best served thereby. DATED: 3-14-2023 /S/ Kim Schroeder City Administrator Published: Finance and Commerce: 3-22-2023, 3-29-2023, 4-5-2023 QuestCDN: 3-22-2023, 3-29-2023, 4-5-2023 Wadena Pioneer Journal: 3-23-2023, 3-30-2023, 4-6-2023 ****END OF SECTION**** (March 23 & 30; April 5, 2023) 206065