About the author

Denise K. Lajimodiere is an enrolled Citizen of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa in Belcourt, N.D.

She has been involved in education for 44 years as an elementary school teacher, principal and professor, and earned her bachelor’s, master’s and Ph.D. degrees from the University of North Dakota. Dr. Lajimodiere is a retired associate professor from the School of Education and Education Leadership Program at North Dakota State University. She is one of the founders of the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition.

Dr. Lajimodiere is a poet, children’s book and academic book author. She also is a traditional Jingle Dress dancer and Ojibwe Birch Bark Biting artist.

She lives in a cozy cottage by a lake on the Turtle Mountain Indian Reservation.