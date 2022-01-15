The Wadena-Deer Creek boys basketball team faced off in a tight game against the Hancock Owls Saturday morning, but couldn't quite come out on top in a game that came down to the final minutes and could have gone either way.

The Wolverines had to get up early Saturday morning to take on last year's Class A state tournament runner-up Owls, fronted by 6-foot, 8-inch senior Matt Thompson, at the Guaranteed Rate Crossover Classic basketball showcase in Perham.

Hancock jumped out to an early lead in the first half, with good ball movement and shooting outside the perimeter by Thompson and Owls sophomore Steeg Ver.

The Wolverines would fight back and take their first lead of the game with three minutes remaining in the half, after Payton Rondestvedt drilled a shot in the paint, followed up by a Peyton Church three-pointer to take a 26-23 lead into the half.

Sophomore point guard Teshome Loer led the Wolverines in scoring in the first half with eight points and moved the ball well. Steeg Ver led the Owls in the first half with seven points.

The Wolverines came out and kept the pace and the lead for the first part of the second half. Rondestvedt, Church and Loer continued to move the ball very well, and Wadena-Deer Creek would pull ahead as far as 40-32 before the Owls came flying back.

Thompson drained a three-pointer to even the game at 40 for Hancock. The Wolverines responded with a six point run, but Steeg Ver would halt the momentum almost instantaneously with three straight three-pointers for the Owls.

A Josiah Kallevig three-pointer would even things up at 49 for the Wolverines, but Wadena-Deer Creek just wouldn't be able to finish things off.

Hancock responded by finishing the second half by using their size advantage and aggressiveness to go on a tear in the final four minutes. Thompson would end up scoring 17 second-half points for the Owls, and Ver would end up with 14, which proved to be too much for the Wolverines to overcome, falling to a final score of 70-59.

Peyton Church led the Wolverines in scoring on the day with 19 points. Payton Rondestvedt had 16 points and Loer had 12. Matt Thompson led the owls (7-4) with 23 points on the day. Steeg Ver finished with 21 points, and junior Jackson Koehl had 13 points.

The Wolverines (4-7) will face off next against Verndale in Wadena on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.