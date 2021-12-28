With the recent snow and large amount of measurable snow, it’s time to clean snow away from hydrants.

It is recommended that a 3 foot by 3 foot area be cleared in all directions to allow firefighters to work easily without having to waste valuable minutes clearing away snow.

The Wadena Fire Department notes that the best way of keeping your hydrants clear in your neighborhood this winter is develop a group that takes turns clearing the hydrants each snowfall. Besides from making a clear working area, this also allows firefighters to easily spot hydrants in your neighborhood.