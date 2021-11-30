The event is put on by the Wadena Chamber of Commerce, who welcomed out about 50 vendors for the event. The vendors spread out between the gym and auditorium areas. Meanwhile Santa set up shop in the cafeteria, where the Chamber was serving food.

Musical and dance performances on the Memorial Auditorium stage highlighted the work of Just for Kix dancers from around the region.

Also going on across town was a Christmas shopping event at The Depot, where students from the REACH program at WDC helped kids do some shopping and wrap gifts to take home to their families.