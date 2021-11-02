0
Announcements
Search
Menu
Topics
News
Weather
Crime & Courts
Sports
Obituaries
Health
Business
Education
More
Less
Lifestyle
National
Government & Politics
Derek Chauvin Trial
Our News Network
Brainerd
Duluth
Fargo-Moorhead
Grand Forks
Rochester
Willmar
More…
Special Interests
Indigenous Impacts
NewsMD
Northland Outdoors
Podcasts
The Vault
Agweek
The Rink Live
Opinion
Columns
Letters
Editorials
Cartoons
Community Interests
Entertainment
Milestones
Community
Comics
Games
Legal Notices
Listings
Motors
JobsHQ
HomesHQ
ApartmentsHQ
Classifieds
Marketplace
E-Paper
Benefits
Log in
Account
Account
SUBSCRIBE NOW
First month only $4.99!
SUBSCRIBE NOW
First month only $4.99!
New Articles
Halloween at Epicenter
Families were invited to a while time at Epicenter Church in Wadena on Halloween.
Written By:
Michael Johnson
|
12:00 am, Nov. 6, 2021
×
Mario and Luigi were setup next to the Dalmatians and Cruella Deville during Epicenter's Candy Crush event on Halloween. MIchael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Batman made an appearance among many other superheroes and the like at Epicenter Church's Candy Crush event on Halloween. Michael Johnson/Pioneer Journal
Related Topics
HALLOWEEN
Suggested Articles
People
Worth Knowing: Barber Bob was a long-lived giant in the haircutting world
Community
Lights of BN Park ready to dazzle once again
Business
Wadena Pioneer Journal has moved
Northland Outdoors
Black Hole Outdoors store expands outdoor offerings in Wadena
Faith
Central starts Seeds of Hope