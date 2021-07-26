Someplace Safe offers various services to victims and survivors of crime, families, and communities in a nine-county region in West Central Minnesota. The agency provides services to over 4,000 local victims and survivors of crime each year, including domestic violence, sexual assault and exploitation, human trafficking, and other crimes such as harassment, stalking, elder abuse, and homicide. Someplace Safe operates 10 Advocacy Offices, five Parenting Time Centers (parent-child exchanges and supervised visitation), and two Community Thrift Stores in Big Stone, Douglas, Grant, Otter Tail, Pope, Stevens, Traverse, Wadena, and Wilkin Counties.