Angela LeComte and Mikayla Varela recently attended the first ever hybrid Family, Career, and Community Leaders of America National Leadership Conference in Nashville, Tenn.

Whether attending virtually or in person, FCCLA challenged all conference attendees to grow “Beyond Measure” through career exploration, virtual networking, competitive event recognition, leadership sessions, and more, according to a FCCLA news release.

The opening general session featured Sabrina Thompson Mitchell who shared her experiences overcoming challenges. She encouraged members to lead change in their local communities.

This year national FCCLA is partnering with WeHelpTwo to make a positive change by selling funky socks. For every pack of socks sold, one pair was donated to a homeless shelter. This project can be duplicated in countless communities across the country.

All delegates got the opportunity to visit the newly opened National African American Music Museum and participate in a variety of interactive exhibits.

Mikayla attended state officer training and both she and Angela earned gold medals on their STAR (Students Taking Action with Recognition) Event presentations. Adviser, Cindi Koll received a Spirit of Advising Award.

Talia Erickson attended the conference virtually and received a silver medal on her Entrepreneurship STAR Event.