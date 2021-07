The following blood donations were received during a recent donation event:

Monday June 28

Presenting donors 59

Total units 40

14 double red and 40 whole blood

Tuesday, June 29

Presenting donors 44

Total units 32

14 double red and 32 whole blood

The next bloodmobile in Wadena will be Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 and Tuesday Nov. 30, 2021 at Immanuel Lutheran Church.