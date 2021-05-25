Wadena-Deer Creek has been named the host school for the sub-section 22 track meet Thursday, June 3.

Competing teams include Ashby-Brandon-Evansville, Breckenridge, Hillcrest, New York Mills, Otter Tail Central, Perham, Parkers Prairie, UNC (Sebeka and Menahga), and Wadena-Deer Creek.

Field events will start at 2:30 p.m. with girls discus, followed by boys discus. The running events will start at 4 p.m. with the girls 3200 meter relay and will proceed on a rolling schedule.

Admission for the event is $8 for both students and adults, and the hope is that all tickets will be presold. Please visit the following link for tickets: https://www.vancoevents.com/OSO.