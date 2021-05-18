Wadena County Commissioners reasoned during their May 18 board meeting that the Nimrod Bull Bash is an established event with an extensive infrastructure and long history in the county. As an established event, that excludes the event from Ordinance No. 6, the long discussed ordinance that put the Bull Bash front and center last summer when event organizers were asked to comply with the ordinance and come up with a plan showing how they would safely run the event with thousands of people in attendance. They did not supply such a plan in 2020.

The discussion ended last summer when it was decided that the Bull Bash would not be able to have enough people to qualify for the large gathering ordinance as the State of Minnesota intervened and made clear that the maximum number of spectators would be 61. That number was derived from social distancing requirements from the Minnesota Department of Health. The Bull Bash went on as scheduled.

Determined to put the issue to rest before the 19th annual event kicks off over Labor Day weekend, commissioner Murlyn Kreklau brought the topic up again as he said numerous people in his district wanted an answer. He presented to the board his opinion that the event was well established and “safely and professionally” run.

“I believe that the board erred when it enforced this ordinance against the Bull Bash,” Kreklau said. He did not want to see the language of the ordinance changed as that would require extensive time, energy, public hearings and readings. He instead said it should be enforced only for those it applies to. And in this case, he and commissioners agreed it did not apply to the Bull Bash.

Commissioner Jon Kangas agreed with Kreklau and thanked Kreklau for bringing forth the discussion. He tried to make a similar point during discussions last year but was not met with the same agreements. He said the ordinance clearly excludes the Bull Bash from compliance.

“The wording is real clear if you ask anyone on the street,” Kangas said.

Commissioner Bill Stearns did not argue Kreklau’s point but felt that it was not a decision the county board had to make, rather it was a decision that County Coordinator Ryan Odden could make based on the ordinance. Odden wanted to know County Attorney Kyra Ladd’s opinion. Ladd said she made her point clear in previous meetings, that it is the board’s ordinance and they can “either get rid of it, change it or leave it the same.”

Kangas recognized that Odden can make the call, but he wanted the board to be able to weigh in if Odden’s decision was appealed.

They chose to leave the ordinance the same, though further discussion was had about there being no definition of what makes an event “established”. The board assumed this ordinance only applied to new events such as the Mid-Summer Music Fest coming to Menahga in the days before July 4. This is a brand new event to Wadena County. That event organizer complied with ordinance No. 6 and was given approval to hold the large gathering event, without incident.

In attendance at the board meeting were Troy and Peggy Meech and two children. The Meech’s did not comment during the discussion. Also tuning in on Zoom were 28 attendees. Most left the meeting after the discussion, apparently tuning in to voice support for the Bull Bash event.

The Nimrod Bull Bash Facebook page posted the day before the meeting that people should tune in saying “Don’t let the county shut the Nimrod Bull Bash down after 18years!” No discussion was or has been had at Wadena County board meetings considering shutting down the event. The point of the ordinance, as Odden said during last year’s discussion, is that large gathering events should show they will keep public safety at the forefront of their events.

Following the meeting, the Nimrod Bull Bash Facebook page had a new posting thanking the community and the county board for their support.

In other actions, the board:

Heard from Kangas that he hoped to reach some solutions through a strategic planning session. Issues he said need to be discussed include county spending, ADA street updates, tax forfeited properties, county-owned properties, department adjustments and a streamlining of the employee handbook. Among those topics he suggested that perhaps the county fairgrounds should be in a different location as the current grounds are highly valuable.

Commissioners Kreklau and Stearns agreed that they need a list to look at in order to see the issues, set goals and begin reaching them. Commissioner Mike Weyer said he wants to be well prepared with information going into such a meeting.

Odden said he will bring forth a list of those properties in the county that they must keep and those other properties that maybe they don’t need. Stearns suggested that the fairgrounds and Bell Hill were properties to review. Ladd said that the county is not under any ruling that those properties must stay as they are now.