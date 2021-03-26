Discover Minnesota, a webcast with Roshini Rajkumar, is looking to feature Wadena and all it has to offer.

Tri-County Health Care President & CEO Joel Beiswenger will be a guest host on an upcoming show. This video focuses on communities around Minnesota and is broadcasted by WCCO out of Minneapolis.

The webcast is not focusing on Tri-County Health Care alone, it's about the entire community. This is a chance to share with the rest of the state just how great Wadena really is. Producers are seeking 25-40 high resolution stills that display the beauty of the area. Photos of the town, surrounding wilderness, bodies of water, events, and general beauty shots are all great submissions. High resolution video clips are also great. (Please no vertical cellphone video).

To submit content, contact Michael Denny at mdenny@tchc.org.

You also need to give the Discover Minnesota producers permission to use your media. These photos and clips will be used as visuals during the show. They may be broadcasted on television or appear on the web. They need all submissions and the permission email by the end of the business day on March 30.