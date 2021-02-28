The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a hotline for individuals in crisis or for those looking to help someone else. To speak with a certified listener, call 1-800-273-8255.

Cody Kisor, a trooper with the Minnesota State Patrol, was on duty one evening last September when he heard over his radio that someone had called the Becker County Sheriff's Office to report that a friend intended to kill himself.

Kisor headed for the address in Detroit Lakes, knowing he would probably be one of the first people on scene, based on other things happening in town that night.

He said a friend of the man believed to be at risk for suicide was waiting outside the residence and together they entered the house.

When they reached the basement of the home Kisor said they discovered that the man was in the process of hanging himself.

The first thing they did was to work together to lift the man up and relieve pressure to a noose that was fashioned out of some type of wiring harness, Kisor said, recalling the situation.

Kisor said he was then able to cut the noose and afterward he placed the man in a recovery position to help him breathe.

Because the man had a pulse and was breathing on his own, though with some difficulty, no CPR was necessary, Kisor said, adding that police and medical personnel were summoned and the individual involved was treated for his injuries.

Kisor estimates the man had perhaps been hanging for a few minutes prior to being found.

"I followed up afterward with some of the people that assisted on the call and learned how he was doing after the fact and that he was recovering and doing well," Kisor said, adding that the individual involved has not reached out to him since that night.

Kisor, who began his job as a trooper in early 2015, said he was not frightened or alarmed by the situation he encountered that night.

"It was just purely training that kind of kicked in. I didn't really have to think about anything I was doing," he said, adding that he acted as any other trooper, police officer or deputy would have acted had they been in his place.

Nonetheless, at a recent awards banquet the Minnesota Department of Public Safety handed Kisor its Life Saving Award, which came with a plaque and a pin that Kisor can wear on his uniform.

Kisor played down all the fuss, stating he was just doing what he was trained to do.