Rural areas will soon have increased access to books thanks to the Kitchigami Mobile Library resuming services on Tuesday, March 2.

The Spring 2021 schedules (March, April, May, June) are available on the mobile library, at your local public library, or on their website www.krls.org.

Also find it here:

Locally, the book mobile has the following planned schedule:

Tuesdays (first and third Tuesday of every month) Mar 2, 16; Apr 6, 20; May 4, 18; Jun 1, 15

Menahga – 9:30-11:30 a.m. Near the Bakery on Murray Street

Sebeka – 12:30-1:30 p.m. Senior Citizens Building

Nimrod – 2-3 p.m. Senior Citizens Center

Due to Minnesota executive order, masks must be worn while inside of the KRLS Bookmobile. Also, one household will be allowed in the Bookmobile at a time.