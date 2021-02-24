Alzheimer's and other dementias is often a difficult journey for all those that are impacted. For veterans that are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, the journey can also involve reliving past memories that are likely difficult to endure. When someone is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, more recent memories are often the first to go, but the memories from long ago may fade more gradually and feel as if the individual is reliving those moments. Veterans may begin to relive their service years and many traumas, anxieties, and fears can creep back into their lives. Supporting a community of individuals that are living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, and may also be a veteran, is highly important.
How can we help to support veterans and other community members that may be living with dementia in the Wadena County community?
- Form a group of individuals that will advocate for dementia awareness and will provide allies for those living with dementia.
- Remember to treat all people with kindness, patience, and respect. We never know what someone may be living with.
- Learn more about dementia and how it impacts the people that are living with dementia. Visit alz.org for education opportunities, support, and more.
- Become a Dementia Friend. Want to learn more about becoming a Dementia Friend? Contact, Carrie at: Carrie.schreiner@co.wadena.mn.us or call 218-631-7629 and ask to speak with Carrie.