Alzheimer's and other dementias is often a difficult journey for all those that are impacted. For veterans that are diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, the journey can also involve reliving past memories that are likely difficult to endure. When someone is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, more recent memories are often the first to go, but the memories from long ago may fade more gradually and feel as if the individual is reliving those moments. Veterans may begin to relive their service years and many traumas, anxieties, and fears can creep back into their lives. Supporting a community of individuals that are living with Alzheimer’s or other dementias, and may also be a veteran, is highly important.