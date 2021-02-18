The Minnesota Department of Revenue along with Prepare + Prosper and Tax Time Allies remind taxpayers of free electronic filing options that may be available to eligible Minnesotans. One out of three Minnesotans may be eligible to file electronically for free if their Adjusted Gross Income (AGI) is $72,000 or less or if they meet other eligibility requirements.

To see if you are eligible for free electronic filing, visit the Electronic Filing Software for Individuals (https://go.usa.gov/xpSuy) page on the department’s website. To ensure you are accessing the free version of the tax software, eligible taxpayers should use the link to the free file software on the department’s website, according to a Minnesota Department of Revenue news release.

Individual Income Tax filing season kicked off Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. The filing deadline to submit 2020 individual income tax returns is Thursday, April 15, 2021.

To learn more about the Tax Time Allies initiative and how you can help spread the word about free IRS-sponsored tax prep resources, visit www.TaxTimeAllies.org. For more information about available resources like Free File, VITA, or TCE, visit irs.gov/filing/e-file-options. You can also visit the Minnesota Department of Revenue website at www.revenue.state.mn.us and search for “Free File” for a list of tax software providers partnering with the IRS and state revenue agencies to offer free federal and state electronic tax services to qualifying taxpayers.