The 2021 Wadena-Deer Creek All-School Reunion scheduled for summer 2021 has been postponed to June 10-12, 2022. The reunion will again coincide with Wadena's June Jubilee summer celebration.

While it was a difficult decision, the All-School Reunion Committee felt that there was too much uncertainty due to COVID-19 to successfully plan and carry out an event of this size, and that postponing until 2022 would provide the best opportunity for a large and successful all-school reunion, according to a school Facebook post.

The Johnny Holm Band and Arch Allies have both been re-booked for the reunion.

Watch for updates on Wadena-Deer Creek's school website at www.wdc2155.k12.mn.us and Wadena-Deer Creek All-School Reunion 2022 Facebook page.