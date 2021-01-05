This event is being held to provide information about the COVID-19 vaccine and organizational updates heading into 2021, according to a Tri-County Health Care news release.

The meeting will be hosted virtually via Microsoft Teams and will cover a range of topics, including vaccinations, monoclonal antibody treatments and testing. The meeting will also provide updates on the status of COVID-19 at the local level, and the new hospital building project. Speakers will include Joel Beiswenger, President and CEO; Ben Hess, M.D., Chief Medical Officer; Mark Carlson, Pharmacy Manager; and Tammy Suchy, Incident Commander.

There is an opportunity to ask questions during the event. On Jan. 12, please use this link to access the event: https://bit.ly/3b1XCF5.