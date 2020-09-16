Otter Tail County is now taking applications from households needing emergency assistance with transportation, utilities, furnace/air conditioning replacement, funeral and medical expenses due to the COVID-19 pandemic. On Sept. 1, the Otter Tail County Board of Commissioners approved a policy authorizing deployment of community resilience programs aimed at helping families and individuals with housing and emergency assistance due to COVID-19, according to an Otter Tail County news release.

If you have a past due rent payment (includes lot rent), mortgage payment, contract for deed payment, utility payment and other housing related expenses incurred after March 1, 2020 and are a resident of Otter Tail County you may be eligible for the COVID-19 Housing Assistance Program.

Eligible households seeking assistance for housing or utilities must apply for CHAP before applying for the Otter Tail County Emergency Assistance, according to the release. To apply for CHAP, call 211 or visit www.211unitedway.org.

The coronavirus relief bill emergency assistance program with Otter Tail County provides housing and other forms of assistance to individuals and families impacted by the pandemic. For a complete list of allowable items for payment, visit the website or call the Otter Tail County Human Services Department.

Who qualifies for the program?

Residents of Otter Tail County.



The household’s gross income must be at or below 300% of Federal Poverty Guidelines at the time of application.

The household must have spent at least 50% of the previous thirty days income on essential needs: rent/mortgage, utilities, food, medical expenses, child care expenses, vehicle expenses (if necessary, for employment or medical needs) and other expenses paid to avoid a threat to the physical health or safety of any household member.

Residents will be asked to provide documentation to support eligibility requirements of the program. After forms are completed, they will be reviewed for eligibility. Individuals may be contacted for additional information before receiving final approval or denial. Approvals are subject to funding availability.

More information

For more information and to complete the application for the coronavirus relief bill emergency assistance funding, for assistance in completing the application or to have an interpreter, visit Otter Tail County’s website at ottertailcountymn.us or call 218-998-8150.