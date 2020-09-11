The Wadena-Deer Creek cross country teams picked up a pair of second place finishes at the Pequot Lakes Invitational on Sept. 10.

The Pequot Lakes Patriots put together a pair of dominant finishes in their home meet. The boys posted a perfect score with 15 points for the win, while the girls were close to perfection with 24 points.

Wadena-Deer Creek finished with 48 points for the boys, while Crosby-Ironton finished with an incomplete score. The Wolverines earned 41 points for the girls, while Crosby-Ironton was third with 63 points.

Ethan Johnson led a host of Patriots across the line in the boys race. He set the standard with a time of 17:32.95. The Patriots claimed the first five places on their way to the team win. Wadena-Deer Creek’s Bjorn Brunsberg was the top Wolverine finisher when he cracked the top 10 with a sixth place finish. Brunsberg finished with a time of 18:56.02.

Lane Hoefs reached the top 10 as well for the Wolverines with a 10th place finish. He crossed the line with a time of 20:29.77. Simon Snyder finished in 13th place in his first varsity race of the season. He finished with a time of 21:12.27. Phillip Ross was 15th at 21:47.31, followed by Eric Malone at 22:41.31 for 16th place.

Calia Chaney claimed top honors for Pequot Lakes in the girls race. She finished with a time of 19:33.82. She was followed by the top Wadena-Deer Creek runner in Kira Sweeney. Sweeney came in second place with a time of 20:45.59.

Johanna Brunsberg earned a top 10 finish for the Wolverines when she crossed the line in sixth place. She finished with a time of 22:37.43. Amber Collins cracked the top 10 with an eighth place finish at 23:04.10. She was followed by Emma Ries who finished 10th overall with a time of 23:39.74. Emma Mehl was 15th at 25:25.94, followed by Macey Goeden in 21st at 26:41.84. Hailey Peterson was 24th at 28:34.08, while Ella Stroeing came in 25th at 32:46.62, followed by Mikayla Varela at 36:12.59 for 26th place.

The Wolverines return to their home course on Sept. 17 when they host Pillager and Brandon-Evansville at 4 p.m. at the Whitetail Run Golf Course.





Pequot Lakes Invitational

Boys Team Scores

Pequot Lakes 15, Wadena-Deer Creek 48, Crosby-Ironton INC.

Individual Results

1 Ethan Johnson (PQL) 17:32.95; 2 Jesse Clausen (PQL) 17:48.78; 3 Dawson Ackerman (PQL) 18:33.38 4 Eli Hall (PQL) 18:37.30; 5 Collin Yahn (PQL) 18:55.50; 6 Bjorn Brunsberg (WDC) 18:56.02; 7 Charlie Schiessl (PQL) 19:16.16; 8 Isaac Geroy (PQL) 19:31.55; 9 Alex Morgan (PQL) 20:08.14; 10 Lane Hoefs (WDC) 20:29.77; 11 Joe Ringhand (CI) 20:37.77; 12 Steve Maschoff (PQL) 20:44.47; 13 Simon Snyder (WDC) 21:12.27; 14 Shane Crowley (PQL) 21:26.34; 15 Phillip Ross (WDC) 21:47.31; 16 Eric Malone (WDC) 22:41.31; 17 Logan Fogarty (PQL) 23:44.58; 18 Max Erickson (PQL) 24:42.77; 19 Dray Turner (PQL) 24:47.19; 20 David Ringhand (CI) 23:37.97.





Pequot Lakes Invitational

Girls Team Scores

Pequot Lakes 24, Wadena-Deer Creek 41, Crosby-Ironton 63

Individual Results

1 Calia Chaney (PQL) 19:33.82; 2 Kira Sweeney (WDC) 20:45.59; 3 Carly Chaney (PQL) 20:48.52; 4 Rian Zutter (PQL) 21:08.71; 5 Emily Miller (CI) 22:34.47; 6 Johanna Brunsberg (WDC) 22:37.43; 7 Elisa Flaws (PQL) 23:01.06; 8 Amber Collins (WDC) 23:04.10; 9 Emma Flaws (PQL) 23:22.53; 10 Emma Ries (WDC) 23:39.74; 11 Ruby Westin (CI) 24:17.62; 12 Lilix Gustafson (PQL) 24:17.80; 13 Isabel Larson (PQL) 24:54.28; 14 Gabby Rosecrans (CI) 24:56.14; 15 Emma Mehl (WDC) 25:25.94; 16 Ella Peterson (PQL) 25:45.27; 17 Annaliese Vignieri (CI) 26:12.06; 18 Ellie Mitchell (CI) 26:26.63; 19 Meghan Barna (CI) 28:38.61; 20 Hannah Pederson (CI) 26:41.26; 21 Macey Goeden (WDC) 26:41.84; 22 Adelaide Lonergan (CI) 26:42.98; 23 Brionna Mykannen (PQL) 26:59.54; 24 Hailey Peterson (WDC) 28:34.08; 25 Ella Stroeing (WDC) 32:46.62; 26 Mikayla Varela (WDC) 36:12.59.



