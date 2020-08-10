Area golfers have found success at the Whitetail Run Golf Course during the 2020 golf season. For the season, golfers have amassed eight holes-in-one at the course in Wadena, according to Whitetail Run's Kevin Ross.

The month of July saw five golfers record the feat, while two sunk aces in June and August is on the board with one already as well.

Derek Topp kicked things off with a hole-in-one on the sixth hole on April 24. Dick Finck recorded an ace on June 10 on the 14th hole. Bereket Loer followed with an ace four days later on the third hole.

Roland Gilbert kicked of July with a hole-in-one on No. 3 as well. Nathan Arens followed suit on July 6 on No. 14, while John Duncan achieved the feat on July 15 on No. 14. Ken Bullock recorded an ace on July 18 when he sunk one on No. 12.

Henry Johnson recorded a hole-in-one on Aug. 7 on the sixth hole at Whitetail Run. It was his second of the week. Johnson achieved the feat while golfing at Balmoral Golf Course in Ottertail.