If your freezer has a space for some much needed protein, be sure to visit the Verndale Area Food Shelf at noon, July 20.

Food shelf director Deb Nelson has ordered 200 protein boxes each containing 5 pounds of chicken sausage, 5 pounds of hotdogs and 1 pound of bacon. They are available to anyone, no matter your need. The shipments were made available to the food shelf at no cost. This is just a small part of the 244 pallets of protein boxes made available from North Country Food Bank.

Nelson said the shipment comes frozen and due to limited freezer space at the food shelf, it all must go. This donation was part of a COVID-19 food assistance program and is made available by the North Country Food Bank to area food shelves.