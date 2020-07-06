Minnesota State Community and Technical College will partner with MAHUBE-OTWA to provide Microsoft training and personal and professional development through a $43,000 grant from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

The grant was awarded under the Minnesota Jobs Skills Partnership to assist businesses and educational institutions in training workers to keep high-quality jobs in the state, according to an M-State news release.

The Microsoft sessions include training in Excel and Outlook while the personal and professional development focuses on strengthening teamwork, collaboration and communication, according to the release. Training will be provided through M-State’s Workforce Development Solutions division.

In March, M-State also was awarded a $25,000 MJSP grant to provide 20 employees of KLN Family Brands in Perham with customized StrengthsFinder-based training to enhance leadership skills, according to the release.