The Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs sponsored a virtual Memorial Day program in partnership with Twin Cities PBS-TPT that is set to be rebroadcast July 5.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic prohibits the live events traditionally held at the three state veterans cemeteries located in Little Falls, Preston and Duluth. While a live event was not held, the cemeteries remained open for visitors who are encouraged to follow the StaySafeMN order and limit groups to 10 or fewer.

“The COVID-19 pandemic requires a new approach to our traditional Memorial Day events,” explains MDVA Commissioner Larry Herke in a Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs news release. "This year we marked this special day in a new and different way, but with the same goal: to honor and pay our respects to Minnesota veterans who have passed.”

TPT has created a 30-minute Memorial Day program entitled “Always Remember: A Minnesota tribute to veterans we’ve lost,” that which was broadcasted across the state on TPT’s Minnesota Channel at 7:30 p.m. on Monday, May 25. The program was also live streamed online from the TPT website and on Facebook.

The program will be rebroadcast on TPT2 at 7:30 p.m., July 5, and will be available online. The program includes remarks from Minnesota Governor Tim Walz and Commissioner Herke, personal stories from both Gold Star mothers and Veterans about those we have lost and honor on Memorial Day, music and a rifle salute traditionally included during this event.

As always please see your local County Veterans Service Officer if you have any questions. You can contact your local VSO at (218) 631-7617 or by email at david.anderson@co.wadena.mn.us