Scammers are ramping up efforts to exploit the COVID-19 pandemic and steal people’s stimulus or Economic Impact Payments along with their financial identities, according to a Minnesota Department of Commerce news release.

In the release, Minnesota Commerce Commissioner Steve Kelley said scams include phishing texts, emails and calls asking for sensitive information to receive stimulus payments. Credit card information, bank accounts, Social Security numbers and other information are often requested. An impersonator may claim to be from the IRS or a bank and may tell consumers they must pay a fee via credit card or personal bank account withdrawal to receive their “coronavirus check” or stimulus payment, according to the release. Responding to spoofed information and requests from fake government agencies opens consumers to serious financial losses, Kelley noted in the release.

Consumers can defend against stimulus payment scams by being aware of these tips:

Only use gov/coronavirus to submit information to the IRS.

The IRS won’t phone, text or email you about your stimulus payment.

You will not be asked for your SSN, bank account or government benefits debit card account number.

You don’t have to pay to get your stimulus money.

Report stimulus schemes to the Internal Revenue Service.

Consumers, including those caring for a senior citizen, should watch closely for COVID-19 scams and attempts to steal people’s medical and financial identities.

There is currently no cure for COVID-19. While research is being completed for vaccines and treatments, there are widespread bogus claims for cures, vaccines and treatments for their illegal profit potential. Seniors and their Medicare accounts are frequent targets, according to the release. Fight back against these frauds:

Do not respond to robocalls, texts, emails from strangers or unfamiliar door-to-door solicitors. Deal only with sources you know and trust.

Consult a trusted physician or other health care provider to order a COVID-19 test or see Minnesota’s statewide listing of testing locations at mn.gov/covid19/for-minnesotans/if-sick/testing-locations/.

Never click on links from unknown sources. Clicking may download harmful programs.

Cyber-criminals aim to exploit people’s fear, uncertainty and desire for current information about COVID-19. Cyber threats and scams can target you anywhere and through any means, including your personal and work emails, robocalls on your phone and suspicious websites as you search the internet, according to the release.

Report financial scams to the Consumer Services Center at consumer.protection@state.mn.us or 651-539-1600 or 800-657-3602.