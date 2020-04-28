Wadena-Deer Creek FCCLA members are being encouraged from the state level to participate in an "Each One Reach One Campaign."

From that initiative, Wadena-Deer Creek FCCLA members Emma Mehl and Morgan Grangruth came up with the suggestion to collect food for the Wadena Food Shelf.

"From the WDC FCCLA chapter's "We Scare Hunger" food drives, we know that 150 families make use of the Wadena Food Shelf each month," according to Mehl and Grangruth.



The public is encouraged to drop off non-perishable items in a collection tub in the WDC Middle/High School main entry until May 4.