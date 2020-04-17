Starting Monday, May 4, road construction crews will begin work repaving County Road 83 between Warner Road and the Lakewood Main Entrance east of Staples.

As a result, access to Lakewood’s main clinic and hospital will be available only from the Hwy 10 exit between Staples and Motley.

This portion of the project is expected to be completed mid-June. Phase two will then redo the stretch of road between Lakewood’s Main Entrance and the Hwy 10 exit. More information around this work will be made available in June.