The Wadena Development Authority, along with the Economic Alliance, is hosting a Virtual Coffee Talk Session Monday, April 13.

They invite community members to take part in the virtual meeting from 11 a.m. to noon to discuss the impacts of COVID-19 on the Wadena community and resources available to help small businesses, nonprofits and individuals.

For those new to Zoom, you can join using your computer or phone. Below find the information to access the meeting:

Join Zoom on your computer at https://zoom.us/j/243903554 or on your phone by calling 1 312 626 6799.

The meeting ID is 243 903 554.