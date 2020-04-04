The Fargo VA Health Care System staff say they are prepared for COVID-19 and strong community support is helpful in this effort.

They are currently screening all patients, visitors, and staff while maintaining a commitment to prevent the spread of infection. If you’re a veteran seeking medical care, call before visiting (701-239-3700) even if you already have an appointment. You can also sign in to My HealtheVet (www.myhealth.va.gov) and send a secure message to your Primary Care Team. You may be able to get diagnosed and receive care through VA telehealth without having to come in at all, according to a news release from the Fargo VA.

If you’re a veteran coming in for an appointment, plan to leave home earlier than usual to allow time for the screening. Since initiating screening, they ask that you do not bring any additional personnel to your outpatient medical appointments unless they are required to assist with your transportation or medical care. Everyone who enters the Fargo VA Medical Center or a VA outpatient clinic will be screened. As mentioned, please call ahead even if you have an appointment and especially if you have traveled recently or you have a fever or worsening cough or shortness of breath.

It’s important to keep in mind, per CDC guidance and VA protocols, individuals known to be at risk for a COVID-19 infection will be immediately isolated to prevent potential spread to others. There will be two screening locations at the Fargo VA Medical Center the north main entrance and the south corridor that connects the Veterans Benefits Administration Regional Office and the medical center.

To keep yourself up-to-date on current COVID-19 (Coronavirus) information in the Fargo VA Health Care System, visit our website at www.fargo.va.gov or follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

St Cloud VA Health Care Roadside Screening Points in Effect Due to COVID-19

The St. Cloud VA Health Care System is implementing numerous actions to safeguard veterans served by the St. Cloud VA, employees and the public. In concert with CDC and MDH guidelines, the St. Cloud VA HCS is conducting screening of everyone at their facilities prior to allowing entry. Individuals arriving at St. Cloud VA facilities can anticipate altered vehicle traffic patterns and roadside screening points, according to a St. Cloud VA news release.

All vehicle traffic must enter the St. Cloud Medical Center campus via the two Veterans Drive entrance roads. The 44th Ave. N/12th St. N. entrance is closed to all traffic except for MetroBus vehicles.

All arriving vehicles will be routed through a roadside checkpoint and met by a staff member. They will greet you, ask some screening questions, and guide you to the next steps of your visit.

After passing through the checkpoint, on weekdays all interior campus roads and parking lots are available for use. Some parking lots will not be available on weekends.

As always please see your local County Veterans Service Officer if you have any questions. You can contact your local VSO at (218) 631-7617 or by email at david.anderson@co.wadena.mn.us and as always have a great week.