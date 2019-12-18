With the changing dynamics on the state and nationwide response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office is taking proactive steps to prevent the further spread of the COVID-19 virus. According to a Wadena County Sheriff's Office news release on March 18, the list below will be implemented immediately to mitigate as many risks as possible:

• The jail and public lobby are closed to visitors. This includes both professional and private visitations. Steps are being taken to enable off-site video visitation for inmates and their friends and family. Jail programming is also suspended during this time.

• All release from the jail is suspended. This is referring to Sentenced to Serve and Work Release inmates.

• Public fingerprinting is suspended during this time.

• Permits to Acquire and Permits to Carry handguns will still be accepted via United States mail and processed accordingly. For questions on required documentation and fees, call 218-632-6059 or 218-632-6063.

• Civil process will be accepted through the U.S. mail also. Questions on fees can be directed to 218-632-6059 or 218-632-6063.

This list is subject to change as the Sheriff's office receives recommendations and guidelines from state and federal partners. For now, these measures will remain in place through Monday, April 6 at minimum.

Non-essential visits to all county buildings are discouraged. Wadena County remains open to serving the public and will now do so through telephone, e-mail, U.S. mail and on-line services as well as being available through the website at www.co.wadena.mn.us.

"As your Sheriff, I want you to know that we are still here for you 24 hours a day. Our response may change on certain calls, as well as jail operations, but I want you to know you can still call us in your time of need. This is an unprecedented situation that we are all working through, but the thing to remember is that we WILL get through this and it too shall pass," Sheriff Michael Carr said in the release.

