Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, The Minnesota State High School League announced Friday that effective immediately, the state high school girls basketball tournaments, the boys high school section tournament games and next week’s boys state tournament have been canceled.

Section Speech Tournament events for the week of March 15-21 have been postponed indefinitely.

According to a tweet from John Millea of the MSHL: “Amid growing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, the remainder of the girls state basketball tournament and boys section/state basketball tournaments have been canceled. The safety of all concerned is paramount.”

The MSHL also state additional details and information on other upcoming events, including spring activities, will be shared later today.

Updated statement from the Minnesota State High School League:



Amid growing concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic, the remainder of the girls state basketball tournament and boys section/state basketball tournaments have been canceled. The safety of all concerned is paramount. — John Millea (@MSHSLjohn) March 13, 2020

As a public service, we’ve opened this article to everyone regardless of subscription status.