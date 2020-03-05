The following property transfers were recorded in Wadena County from March 2 - 6:
- James H. Vogel and Mary Vogel, spouses married to each other; and Jennifer Vogel Hewitt and Chad Hewitt, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to Kim Keiei Smith, single person, Lots 3 and 4 of Block 1 in First Addition to Pine Valley Estates, and Lot 24 of Block 1 in Valley View Neighborhood.
- James H. Vogel and Mary Vogel, spouses married to each other, hereby conveys to Kim Keiei Smith, single person, Lot 25 of Block 1 in Valley View Neighborhood.
- Bruce R. Haataja and Tiffany D. Haataja, married to one another, hereby conveys to Peyton Halonen and Kathryn Halonen, as jt ten, A tract of land in the SE1/4 NE1/4 of Section 22, Twp. 138, Rg. 35, described as: beginning at a point 500’ E of the SW corner of above described forty; thence due E 200’; thence N 200’; thence W 200’ thence S 200’ to the point of beginning, all lines being parallel with the W & S lines of described forty.
- Kim Keiei Smith, single person, hereby conveys to Gregory Ziegler, single person and Lucas Pattson, single person, as ten in comm, Lots 3 and 4 of Block 1 in First Addition to Pine Valley Estates; Lot 24 of Block 1 in Valley View Neighborhood; and Lot 25 of Block 1 in Valley View Neighborhood.
- Jack D. Carr, single person, hereby conveys to Joyce J. Arndt, Lots 1, 2, and 3 and the N1/2 of Lot 4 and the N ½ of Lot 21, and all of Lots 22, 23, and 24 in Block 4 in Smith’s Addition to Verndale.
- Dwayne R. Eilers, II, single, hereby conveys to Thomas M. Hanson and Krista M. Hanson, h&w as jt ten with right of survivorship and not as ten in comm, that part of the NW1/4 of Section 3, Twp. 136, Rg 34, described as: beginning at the point on the N line of the NW ¼ which is the S1/4 corner of Section 34, Twp. 137, Rg. 34; thence N 89 deg 52 min 51 sec E assumed bearing, 811.43’ along the N line of said NW1/4; thence S 04 deg 10 min 13 sec E 1553.12’; thence S 89 deg 44 min 39 sec W 1347.24’; thence N 00 deg 15 min 29 sec W 1548.70’ to N line of said NW1/4; thence N 89 deg 22 min 48 sec E 429.87’ along said N line of the NW1/4 to the point of beginning.