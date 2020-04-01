Look any direction in Wadena and progress is being made or plans are in the works to do so. Our annual Progress Guide typically highlights those areas of business and community that are doing well. Last year the focus was solely on new businesses as there were more than enough to fill the pages of the pullout.

This time around we're not just looking at new businesses or buildings, we're looking at some longtime and some new owners who have been inspired by the progress and are investing more in the community than ever before. They are investing in face lifts, remodels, renovations, necessary improvements that may otherwise go unnoticed. They are investing in a better Wadena.

You won't see a story about the new Tri-County Health Care hospital or the plans of Todd Wadena Electric to create a more modern facility. You won't read about the great plans of the Wadena Library or the Humane Society's dream of a new facility that will allow them to do more great things than ever before. Those are amazing stories that we have and will continue to write about, just not here. Not yet.

I also know there are other remodeling projects happening (four that I know of) that did not make it in here. Sorry. We are working to shed light on those too. Also, if you are investing in the community let us know so we can let readers know about your project. If we don't know about it, it's real hard to share the story.

As we put together the stories for this edition we asked the question, "why here and why now?" The answers kept coming back about the same, because a couple businesses decided to invest in Wadena, they did too. What we've seen is a ripple effect as more and more hop on and ride that wave of confidence. Low interest rates seem to be helping, too.

As one of my sources for a story, Jeff Browne, said about the incubator building, "For a community our size, I think we can hold our heads up high."

I hope as you travel about, shop, work and play in the area, you hold your head high and thank these folks and all those investing in your community's future.