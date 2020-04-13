Master Lolita Myers of the Mid-Minnesota Tae Kwon Do School moved across the street, set up the training spaces for her students and added a step by the back entrance after Glamour Full Service Salon purchased her previous location in January.

“I probably would not have moved had it not been that the building was sold, but I do think it has been a good move with the larger area and it’s more comfortable for everybody,” Myers said. “It’s been a really good move.”

The remaining remodel pieces are carpeting in the back and training room areas, shoe organizers, updates to the bathroom and hanging more certificates. The additional space allows for more students and another instructor to practice for her Master test in an open, clean and larger space, according to Myers.

Myers said students and community members have enjoyed the changed space, even finding that the carpet works out well when mats are not in place for Hapkido students to throw one another on as they prepare a fight scene. The mat problem is due to the location of the floor vents, leaving Myers to experiment with the location of the mats or cutting the mats. She said the project will be finalized over the next few months.

“One thing is our machine knitters club of the area meets here once a month and they were very impressed that it was beautiful and they loved it and that kind of thing, so that part is good. And our Kumdo students, it’s working out really well, we were concerned about the lower ceiling but it’s working fine,” Myers said.

Myers hopes to have an open house in the future to highlight the new space.