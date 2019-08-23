The interior re-designs at Wadena’s AmericInn by Wyndham are quickly coming together, with new paint in the lobby, hallways and railing, a refreshed breakfast space, and furniture for the lobby and work from Minnesota artists arriving by May 1. The public spaces project will cost approximately $250,000, according to owner Beth Kellogg.

The updates are part of Wyndham’s larger modern lodge refresh, with Wadena as one of the first locations since Kellogg is one of the designers for the project. One of the unique aspects Kellogg is working to incorporate are local and state artists by having possibly rotating art pieces of iconic Wadena locations and other art work along the modern lodge theme. The art work will hang in the lobby on the wall and on floating shelves to the right of the fireplace.

“As I was looking for art for this project I just wasn’t finding a lot out there in the marketplace so I started thinking, ‘I should just have artists that I love do the artwork … either commission pieces or pieces from their galleries’ and that way it’s kind of a conversation piece too, it’s like a mini-museum thing,” Kellogg said.

The museum gallery feeling will extend to the cards next to the art work, including the artist’s name, title of the piece and website with further contact information about buying the piece at the front desk, according to Kellogg. Kellogg has several artists confirmed, including Kimberly Woods from Rex Studio, Jill Van Sickle, Jennifer Townsdin and Amy Ahrens.

The remaining changes are furniture for the lobby, a new pool deck and a new counter top at the front desk. The used furniture will be given to Princess Warrior for a sale after the new furniture from Smith’s arrives in late March or early April. With each aspect of the project, Kellogg hopes to lift others in the community up as AmericInn is also being lifted up.

“We just definitely want to give back in whatever way we can, too,” Kellogg said. “And the community’s been good to us, and so we want to continue giving back as well.”

After the new updates are finished, AmericInn will host a grand “re-opening” for businesses in May and a reception for the public possibly in the fall, though the hotel will remain open during the remaining project phases.

“Our staff has been above and beyond," Kellogg said. "It is a huge project to work around. Almost all of the guests have been very supportive, too, they’re excited about the changes and understanding and we really appreciate that.”