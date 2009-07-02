If you’ve needed to make a quick grocery store run in the downtown area over the past year, you’ve found yourself at Super One, that local grocery store that continues to come in different locations. With the move from Ironwood Ave. and the needed overhaul of the building at Aldrich Ave, the project took about eight months to complete and cost in the millions, according to Super One store director Patrick Miner.

After opening in May 2019, at their old yet new location, Miner finds the location is close to many community members’ homes and provides an ease in shopping. Customers have come in a steady stream to embrace the store, according to a Pioneer Journal article from August 2019.

“The new location provides an absolutely brand new store from top to bottom and corner to corner. In addition, the downtown location is easy to get in and out of and provides customers the convenience and time savings of shopping other local downtown businesses,” Miner said in an email.

Super One’s downtown location is far from their introduction to Wadena, Miner’s Inc has been in Wadena for decades, beginning with the U Save location, according to Miner. With each store the values continue, including serving friends and neighbors, according to store manager Jim Walz.

“Our Wadena location has seen a great consumer lift since our May 1, 2019 grand opening. Our consumer response has been positive from both our loyal shoppers and many rural first time visitors,” Walz said in an email.