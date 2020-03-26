If you remember missing out on your favorite soup for a few days or a large dumpster on Jefferson Street at the beginning of February, you’ll know that Boondocks was working on repairs. The entire kitchen floor was replaced after patching and replacing sections for the past 17-18 years, according to owner Shelly Salge. The flooring simply experienced the wear and tear of heavy equipment being rolled over it and old tiles becoming brittle and cracking.

With the large flooring project, all the equipment was removed from the kitchen, meaning the restaurant was closed for four days on Feb. 10-13. Shelly and Dale Salge hoped the project would be completed in three days, and worked from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to do so.

“The kitchen was almost overwhelming to get done because it was such a big project and it ended up bigger than we anticipated, so it just took a lot longer than what we thought,” Shelly said.

The project also included painting in the kitchen and dining room, cleaning, a new dishwasher and a new stainless steel wall portion behind the receptionist booth. The previous dishwasher acquired over 1 million loads, according to Shelly.

“I think in the long-run (new flooring) just makes it look clean and neat and it just gives it a continuity. The floors are straight and even. … It just looks nice. And we’re all about the food being good but also the atmosphere being good. And in order for that to do we have to be comfortable in the atmosphere,” Shelly said. “If you read reviews they comment on not only the food but on how your business looks and that is important to us because you have to look nice for people to like to come in here.”

The value of creating a nice atmosphere and how the business looks is one Shelly said she and Dale have always had. This also means they continuously work on a list of projects and updates. Each year their goal is to complete smaller projects and avoid having a massive project all at once. Recent projects from the past few years have included new carpet in the dining room, an additional closet upstairs for catering and cleaning items and bathroom updates, according to Shelly.

And the business is home, where Shelly and Dale have raised five kids since opening in 1984.

“This was home and that’s what we tell people, this is just like our house and we treat it like our house because you have to … make upgrades in your house, you clean your house, whatever, you have to do that here too. You treat it like a home. So you’re always a guest in our house. (Laughs),” Shelly said.