Craig Orlando wrapped up his high school career on Saturday night by securing his third straight state championship in the heavyweight division in Class A.

Orlando, a senior from Verndale who anchors Bertha-Hewitt-Verndale-Parkers Prairie, has been dominant in that division over his career and nothing changed this weekend. He beat fourth-ranked Scot Edwards (34-4) of Adrian in the title match by pinning Edwards in 3:07 to wrap up a perfect 50-0 season.

Orlando’s closest match at state came in the semifinals against Dylan Nirk (34-7) of Westfield. The two were locked in a scoreless tie after two periods, but Orlando scored an escape in the third to win 1-0. Orlando dominated his first two matches with pins in 2:21 and 27 seconds.

Schroeder, Ervasti go 2-2

Mason Schroeder (32-20) and Gideon Ervasti joined Orlando in wrestling on Saturday as both Raiders went 2-2 in the tournament.

Schroeder, a junior, won by fall in 3:08 in his opener but fell by a 16-2 major decision against Max Ehrich (33-3) in the quarterfinals. That sent him to wrestlebacks where Schroeder advanced to Saturday after Evan Young (23-22) had to withdraw due to injury.

Schroeder faced Sawyer Schwartz (46-10) on Saturday morning in a match that Schwartz won by fall in 2:27 to end Schroeder’s run.

Ervasti (38-5) faced a similar fate in his last match as Mason Smid (34-2) pinned Ervasti in 53 seconds on Saturday morning.

Ervasti had gotten to that match with a pin of his own in 3:41 over Austin Mundt (21-19) late Friday night in wrestlebacks.

Ervasti split his first two matches on Friday, pinning Lance Wagner (31-7) in the opener and then falling in a 5-3 decision against Brett Graham (42-7) of Frazee in the quarterfinals.



