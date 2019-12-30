The University of Minnesota Beef Team will host the annual Cow/Calf Days Seminar Tour and Trade Show at 10 locations across the state in January.

The local event takes place at 9:30 a.m., Jan. 21, at Staples Central Lakes College. This event has been held for 47 years and continues to be the leading information, technology, and research outlet for cow/calf producers in the state of Minnesota, according to a U of M news release.

The 2020 event will feature information on opportunities to evaluate carcass characteristics in your herd, calf scours prevention, finding profit in the cow calf sector, and management of calves before and after weaning. Updates from the Minnesota State Cattlemen’s Association and the Minnesota Beef Council will also highlight the event. The corresponding tradeshow will feature vendors with new information, technology, and products with a wide-array of practical uses for the operators in the cow-calf sector.

The program is directed at cow/calf producers, allied industry representatives, and is open to the public. A meal will be served with the program and a registration fee of $10 will include the meal, proceedings book, and program materials.

More information can be found at the Cow/Calf Days Seminar Tour and Trade Show website: www.extension.umn.edu/beef or contact Eric Mousel at 218.513.0781, emmousel@umn.edu.