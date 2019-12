Todd-Wadena Community Corrections Sentence to Service work crew is in need of winter clothing for the crew members.

Corrections staff put a call out seeking donations of used winter coats, boots, hats or gloves for these individuals as they work outside.

The Sentence to Serve Crew helps with many projects throughout Wadena and Todd counties, including building projects, demolition and remodeling work.

You can drop off donations at any Todd-Wadena Community Corrections office.