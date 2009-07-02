It didn't take long for word to spread around Wadena after the Antique Archaeology van pulled up to a home at Second Street and Emerson Ave, Wednesday, Nov. 6.

Traffic steadily increased as American Picker star and creator Mike Wolfe was spotted that afternoon. Wolfe could be seen at one point out walking a dog. Around 2 p.m. a caller to the Pioneer Journal stated that moving vans and a camper pulled up the to site.

The cast and crew were focused on one home in particular, apparently the home of former Wadena resident Ed Blazek, who passed away in 2018. Blazek was an avid antique collector.

While crew members could not share details of the reason for picking the home, unit production manager Cody Holland said viewers of the popular series should watch for the home to be featured on TV in 3 - 4 months.



