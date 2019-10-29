90 years ago

Oct. 31, 1929

Boy Scouts hold Honor Court/Girl Scouts help Indian kiddies

Wadena’s first Boy Scout Court of Honor was held Sunday afternoon at the Congregational church here, at which time a goodly number of local Boy Scouts were given well-earned awards.Two songs were sung by the audience, “The Star Spangled Banner” and “America”, with Miss Agnes Jorgenson, head of the music department of the local high school, presiding at the organ. McBain Smith, with his mother and father on the platform with him, was awarded the Star Scout badge. He is the ranking Boy Scout in Wadena and the Pioneer Journal joins with his large number of friends in extending congratulations and wishing him continued success in this worthwhile endeavor. First class awards were made to Luther Davis and Fulton Hanson. Second class badges were awarded to Wallace Smith, Kenneth Zosel, Cassell Johnson, Robert Prettyman, Robert Anderson, Ronald Schwartz, Chester Robinson, Francis Myott, Murray Fuller and Ray Lewis.

Mrs. G.E. Tullgren, captain of the Wadena Girl Scouts, is in receipt of the following letter from the Indian missionary at Lengby on the White Earth Indian Reservation which is self-explanatory and goes to illustrate in no uncertain manner the good work that is being done by the local Girl Scouts. The letter, which is dated Oct. 25, 1929, is as follows: “I am in receipt of the box of children’s clothing. I want to sincerely thank you for your kindness in remembering the poor Indian children. God bless you all in your work for Him. “My people are very poor this year. Just a few days ago I went down to the agency to see the Indian agent asking him to help the starving Indians with groceries. He said he would. Some of them had nothing to eat for days and I divided with them the little that I had but I haven’t much myself. There is nothing doing on this reservation. With kindest regards, sincerely,--D.F. Porter.”

50 years ago

Oct. 30, 1969

KWAD sponsors first Big Buck Contest in ‘69

Radio Station KWAD brings to the attention of deer hunters the First Annual KWAD Big Buck contest to be held this year. Station Manager Dick Grewe stated, “Registration is free in stores with KWAD Big Buck Banner on the door. Persons possessing a Minnesota deer hunting license are eligible and individuals must register before deer season opener. Trophies will be awarded to (1) male shooting largest deer, (2) female shooting largest deer, (3) youngest hunter to bag a deer, and (4) oldest hunter to bag a deer.



