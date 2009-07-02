The following incidents were handled by Wadena Police Department Oct. 15 - 19.

Tuesday, Oct. 15

Wesley Lyman Snyder (22) of Sebeka, was stopped and issued a citation for no proof of insurance.

Joshua Ben Anderson (33) of Perham, was arrested for fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, possession of a fifth degree controlled substance, violating his conditions of release and driving after suspension. Anderson also had an active warrant with the Minnesota Department of Corrections. Anderson was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Wednesday, Oct. 16

Henry Mitchell (77) of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

Ivy Valmea Mitchell (39) of Wadena, was issued a citation for disorderly conduct.

Aaron Michael Karlson (26) of Wadena, was arrested for violating his conditions of release. Karlson was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Thursday, Oct. 17

Joseph Michael Long (19) of Henning, was arrested for underage drinking and driving, violating a court order and driving after revocation. Long was transported to the Wadena County Jail.

Saturday, Oct. 19

Cynthia Louise Whatley (62) of Wadena, was issued a citation for possessing a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

The Wadena Police Department answered 91 calls for service this past week.