VA burial allowances are flat rate monetary benefits that are generally paid at the maximum amount authorized by law for an eligible veteran’s burial and funeral costs.

A VA regulation change in 2014 simplified the program to pay eligible survivors quickly and efficiently. Eligible surviving spouses of record are paid automatically upon notification of the veteran’s death, without the need to submit a claim. VA may grant additional benefits, including the plot or interment allowance and transportation allowance, if it receives a claim for these benefits. "Plot" means the final disposition site of the remains, whether it is a grave, mausoleum vault, columbarium niche, or similar place.

"Interment" means the burial of casketed remains in the ground or the placement of cremated remains into a columbarium niche

Who is eligible: If the burial benefit has not been automatically paid to the surviving spouse, VA will pay the first living person to file a claim of those listed below:

Veteran’s surviving spouse; or

The survivor of a legal union* between the deceased veteran and the survivor; or

The veteran’s children, regardless of age; or the veteran’s parents or surviving parent; or

The executor or administrator of the estate of the deceased veteran.

The veteran must also have been discharged under conditions other than dishonorable. In addition, at least one of the following conditions must be met. The veteran:

Died as a result of a service-connected disability, or

Was receiving VA pension or compensation at the time of death, or

Was entitled to receive VA pension or compensation, but decided instead to receive his or her full military retirement or disability pay, or

Died while hospitalized by VA, or while receiving care under VA contract at a non-VA facility, or

Died while traveling under proper authorization and at VA expense to or from a specified place for the purpose of examination, treatment or care, or

Had an original or reopened claim for VA compensation or pension pending at the time of death and would have been entitled to benefits from a date prior to the date of death, or

Died on or after Oct. 9, 1996, while a patient at a VA–approved state nursing home.

Note: disabilities determined by VA to be related to your military service can lead to monthly non-taxable compensation, enrollment in the VA health care system, a 10-point hiring preference for federal employment and other important benefits. Ask your VA representative or veterans service organization representative about disability compensation, pension, health care, caregiver program, career services, educational assistance, home loan guaranty, insurance and/or dependents and survivors’ benefits.

You can apply by filling out VA form 21p-530, application for burial benefits which can be downloaded at VA’s website http://www.vba.VA.gov/pubs/forms/vba-21p-530-are.pdf.

You should attach a original or certified copy of the Veteran’s military discharge document (DD 214 or equivalent) which contains information as to the length, time, and character of service will permit prompt processing and death certificate Death in a government institution does not need to be proven. In other cases, the claimant must forward a copy of the public record of death. If proof has previously been furnished VA, it need not be submitted again.

If you are claiming transportation expenses, please attach a receipt for the expenses paid. If transported by common carrier, a receipt must accompany the claim. All receipts for transportation charges should show the name of the veteran, the name of the person who paid, and the amount of the charges. The itemized statement of account should show the charges made for transportation. Failure to itemize charges may result in delay or payment of a lesser amount.

You can call us toll-free within the U.S. by dialing 1-800-827-1000.

If you are located in the local dialing area of a VA regional office, you can also call us by checking your local telephone directory. For the hearing impaired, our TDD number is 711.

You should mail your application to the VA regional office located in your state. You can obtain the mailing address for VA regional offices by accessing our locations site www.va.gov/directory. The address is also located in the government pages of your telephone book under “United States Government, Veterans.” Related Benefits: VA National Cemetery Burials/ Headstones, Markers and Medallions, Presidential Memorial Certificates, and Burial Flags.

[Source: VA Benefits Bulletin | October 2018 ++] As always please see your local County Veterans Service Officer if you have any questions. You can contact your local VSO at (218) 631-7617 or by email at david.anderson@co.wadena.mn.us.