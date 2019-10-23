Dennis and Nancy Benson and their son Greg enjoy working with their cow - calf herd and managing the pastures on their farm in central Wadena County, and they also make conservation of water and soil a top priority.

Because of their long-term goals of protecting water quality and conserving soil, the Benson’s farming operation achieved the status of Water Quality Certified Farm in 2018 in Minnesota’s Ag Water Quality Certification Program (MAWQCP).

Farmers from across Minnesota are eligible to participate in this 4-year old, voluntary program. The ranks of Minnesota’s Water Quality Certified farms include small farms as well as large farming operations and represent a diversity of crop and livestock production - including corn, soybeans, wheat and other small grain, hay, pasture, cattle, hogs, dairy cows, and more. Currently in Minnesota, there are 792 producers whose farming operations are Water Quality Certified on a total of 533,193 acres.

The Benson’s conservation efforts over many years result in preventing soil erosion, preserving topsoil, slowing water runoff rates, and protecting the nearby wetlands, streams, and lakes as well as groundwater. Here are some of the ‘Conservation Practices’ utilized on their farms:

Perennial Pasture: All fields on the Benson farms are in perennial vegetation, being utilized as pasture or hayland. As a result, soil erosion rates (whether by water or wind) are very low. Additionally, gully erosion is eliminated, water runoff rates are reduced, and soil organic matter levels improve.

Rotation Grazing: The Benson’s cow – calf herd is rotated frequently between 11 different pasture fields, called paddocks or cells. The benefits of rotational grazing are many: forage production is increased; forage stand longevity is improved; and overgrazing of pasture is prevented, which also aids in reducing both soil erosion and water runoff rates.

Controlled Access to Water: The Bensons’ farm has perennial grasses along County Ditch #6, and all of the adjoining fields are in perennial vegetation. The cattle have controlled, limited access to the county ditch and have other water tanks to provide water for each paddock. The Bensons have installed ‘cross- overs’ for the cattle to cross the ditch without entering the water.

Careful Management of Fertilizer: Dennis does soil sampling at the time when a hayfield needs to be re-established. If fertilizer is necessary, Dennis applies these nutrients at the rates recommended by the University of Minnesota for forage production.

Careful Use of Herbicides: Infrequently, the Benson’s spray for grasshoppers, and they spot-spray for weeds. They are careful when they spray and always follow label instructions.

These conservation-minded decisions enable the Benson farm to be Water Quality Certified - because water and soil resources are protected. By using this combination of conservation practices, the Benson’s protect surface water and groundwater, prevent loss of valuable topsoil, and conserve these resources for future generations. Benson’s have also participated in NRCS Conservation programs, such as the Conservation Security Program (CSP) and now, the Conservation Stewardship Program (CStP). They have utilized the NRCS Environmental Quality Incentives Program (EQIP) as they established watering sources and fencing for their rotational grazing system and as they properly closed a manure storage facility, which was no longer in use.

In addition to the Benson’s achieving Water Quality Certification for their farming operation, the Benson’s have received the conservation awards of: Wadena SWCD Conservationist of the Year; Area 2 Conservationist of the Year; and the River Friendly Farmer Award. Nancy serves as a Supervisor on the Wadena Soil & Water Conservation District (SWCD) Board.

Following the principles of good conservation is important to Dennis, Nancy, and Greg Benson. As Dennis says regarding maintaining the productivity of their farm operation and the importance of protecting natural resources: “Keeping your soil and water healthy is just the beginning."

Farm operators and owners throughout Minnesota are eligible to be involved in the Minnesota Ag Water Quality Certification Program. “This program is an excellent way for farmers to tell the story of the good things they are doing to protect water quality, as well as explore use of new conservation practices,” said Jim Lahn, the program’s Area Certification Specialist, who works with the program in 11 counties in north central Minnesota.

Producers interested in learning more can contact their local Soil & Water Conservation District office or Jim Lahn at (218) 457-0250.