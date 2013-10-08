Thursday, Oct. 17

Otter Tail County will be conducting Annual Flu Immunization Clinics at Dalton 9-9:30 a.m., at Clitherall 10:15-10:45 a.m., at Vining 11:15-11:45 a.m., at Urbank 1-1:30 p.m., at Deer Creek 2:30-3 p.m., and at Bluffton from 3:30-4 p.m. All Information regarding Otter Tail County Public Health’s Influenza Immunizations Clinics can be found at https://ottertailcountymn.us/content-page/get-the-shot-not-the-flu/

Cards 1-4 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center.

MOPS (Mothers of Preschoolers) meet from 9-11 a.m. at Wadena Alliance Church.

Headwaters Stroke Support Group will meet from 1:30-3 p.m. at CHI St. Joseph’s Health HR Conference Room (Park Rapids).This group is for stroke survivors, anyone with traumatic brain injury, family members, friends and caregivers. Please call (218)616-3377 for more information.

CHI St. Joseph’s Health Community Health is hosting a foot care clinic from 8:15 - 11:30 a.m. at Park Villa Apartments in Park Rapids. Cost is $28, please bring your own basin and towel. Call (218)237-5478 for an appointment.

Those who are affected by chronic pain are invited to attend a free class called Living Well with Chronic Pain. It will be held every Thursday for six weeks starting Thursday, Oct. 17, from 3-5:30 p.m. at the Tri-County Health Care Café Conference Room. For more information or to register, contact Shelley Glenz, RN, at 218-631-3510, ext. 7870, or visit TCHC.org.

Friday, Oct. 18

Flu Shot Friday at Wadena County Public Health from 2-4 p.m., held at 22 Dayton Ave. SE. State vaccine will be available later on in the flu season for those who are uninsured, underinsured or on a state health program. Call ahead to check for availability. If you have questions, please call us at 631-7629.

Saturday, Oct. 19

All are invited to the New York Mills City Hall Ballroom for a silent auction and dance, starting at 7 p.m. This is a benefit to celebrate the successful kidney transplant for Jess Perala, and to help raise funds to assist Jess with his expenses. Snacks provided, Lions bar will be open. Silent auction donations will be accepted, contact Cindy at 640-7073 with questions.

Gnarl of the North run and mountain bike race at Blacks Grove Park. Trail race starts at 9 a.m. expert bike race at noon. For full schedule and more information, visit blacksgrove.com.

Monday, Oct. 21

Wadena County DFL meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Hub in Sebeka. Anyone interested in joining the Wadena County Democratic Party Committee is encouraged to attend. There are no fees or dues required. For more information, email DFLWadenaCoChair@yahoo.com

Tuesday, Oct. 22

A Dental Outreach Clinic specifically designed to provide dental services to children between the ages of 1-18 years will be in New York Mills on October 22-24. These dental services for children are covered by Minnesota Health Care Programs and Minnesota Medical Assistance. Appointments must be made in advance by calling (218) 483-1038.

Headwaters Center for Lifelong Learning fall series continues at Park Theatre (Park Rapids). Program is from 1 - 2:30 p.m. “Climbing Denali” is the title to this weeks’ program. Explorer and mountaineer Lonnie Dupre highlights the challenges of climbing North America’s highest peak solo, and in winter. Program is open to the public, free of charge and handicap accessible.

The regular Board of Commissioners meeting is at 5:30 at the Wadena Housing & Redevelopment Authority (WHRA) Main Office in the boardroom. If you have items that you would like placed on the agenda, or if you have any questions, please call (218)631-7723 prior to the meeting.

Wednesday, Oct. 23

Whist Tourney 1-4 p.m. at Wadena Senior Center.

Lakewood Health System will host an educational seminar on arthritis, joint pain, and joint replacement. The event will be held Wednesday, October 23rd at 6 p.m. in the lower level classrooms at Lakewood’s Main Campus. (49725 Cty. 83, Staples) Pie and coffee will be served at 6 p.m., and a presentation by Essentia Health St. Joseph’s - Northern Orthopedics surgeon, Dr. Paul Thompson, will begin at 6:30 p.m. Following the presentation, there will be time for a question and answer session.

TOPS MN 9087 - weigh-in 6:30 p.m., meeting 7:30 p.m., lower level of the Wadena VFW.

Wadena City Library story time, 10 a.m., stories and fun for toddlers, preschoolers and parents, too.

TOPS MN 1808, weigh-in 10 a.m., meeting at 10:30 a.m., Humphrey Manor Community Room.



